B. Riley Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $33.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $959.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $44.57.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ichor by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ichor by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

