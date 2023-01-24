B. Riley Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $440.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.27.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $490.78 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $623.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.83 and a 200 day moving average of $435.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

