Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $15,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $9,640.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

