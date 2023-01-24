BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $73.01 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 67.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.