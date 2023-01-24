Bank of Stockton Purchases 36,067 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,844.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,067 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

