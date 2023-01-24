Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.02 on Monday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

