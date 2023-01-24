Barclays Increases Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $32.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 564,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,438,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,456,000 after buying an additional 484,197 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

