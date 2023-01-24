Barclays Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $325.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $260.00.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.76.

KLAC opened at $425.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $428.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $762,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

