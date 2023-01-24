Barclays Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $209.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $213.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.42.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Trading Up 1.9 %

WEX stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.20. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. Analysts expect that WEX will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 99.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.