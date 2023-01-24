Barclays Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $160.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $169.66 on Monday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

