Barclays Raises Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $72.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.