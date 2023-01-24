Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €91.53 ($99.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($109.15).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

