BCE (NYSE:BCE) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.48.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.