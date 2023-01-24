Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

