Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.04.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
