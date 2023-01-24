Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

