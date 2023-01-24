Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,027.03

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,027.03 ($25.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,130 ($26.37). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,125 ($26.31), with a volume of 139,756 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bellway to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($40.72) to GBX 2,167 ($26.83) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 2,660 ($32.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($28.48) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,745.40 ($33.99).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,084.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,994.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,027.03.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

