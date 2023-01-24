Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,464 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,005.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 109,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 104,002 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,907.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 131,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 124,950 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.5% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,883.9% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.2% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.