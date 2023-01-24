Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 300,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 170,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $994.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.