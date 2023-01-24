Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.85 and traded as high as C$13.66. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 4,200 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.85.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.