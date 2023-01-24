Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

