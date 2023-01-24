Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as high as C$8.71. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$8.58, with a volume of 119,554 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDT. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Bird Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$460.70 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$640.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.99%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.