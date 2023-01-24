Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE BRG opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.41.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
