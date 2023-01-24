BNP Paribas Lowers Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($67.39) to €53.00 ($57.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.