Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.53

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.53 and traded as high as C$54.27. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.06, with a volume of 73,188 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.57.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

