Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Pareto Securities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $90.75 on Monday. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.56.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

