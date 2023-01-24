Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.42. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 236,076 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,973.85% and a negative return on equity of 43.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

