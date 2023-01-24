Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Down 0.8 %

BDRBF stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.