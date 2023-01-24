Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 438,294 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Bowleven alerts:

Bowleven Stock Up 11.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.01.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.