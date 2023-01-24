Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8.15 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 178,421 shares.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million and a PE ratio of 300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.59.

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Braveheart Investment Group

In related news, insider Trevor Brown bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £13,600 ($16,837.93). Insiders have purchased 770,000 shares of company stock worth $6,410,000 over the last quarter.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.