Brickley Wealth Management Sells 774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

JNJ stock opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

