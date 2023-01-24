Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.52 and traded as high as C$13.80. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 11,560 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$130.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. This is a positive change from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.30%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

