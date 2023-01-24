Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.52

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.52 and traded as high as C$13.80. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 11,560 shares trading hands.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$130.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.
