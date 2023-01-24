Brightworth Buys 7,049 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,908.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,724.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,905.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 46,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,011.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $101.21 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

