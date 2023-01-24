Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

SPB stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.56). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.19 million. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.