Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 16,683 Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 407,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the first quarter valued at $455,000.

Get Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF alerts:

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NETZ opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.