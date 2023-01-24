Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 22,351 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFUS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,979,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MFUS opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

