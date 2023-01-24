Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in PubMatic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PubMatic by 47.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.88 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at $383,910.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

