Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $29.87 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

