Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gencor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 0.55. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.07 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

