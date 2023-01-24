Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,133 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 509,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 292.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 103.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,309,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 665,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $263,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HLX stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

