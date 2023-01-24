Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $540.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.29 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

