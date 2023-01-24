Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 272.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 486.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.