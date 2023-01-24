Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 38.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 221,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLGEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.69 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Village Super Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of retail sale of food and nonfood products. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.