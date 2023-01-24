Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Lowered to $659.00 at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $662.00 to $659.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $667.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $581.63 on Monday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.89 and its 200 day moving average is $514.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

