Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $749.01

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 749.01 ($9.27) and traded as low as GBX 709.50 ($8.78). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 722.50 ($8.95), with a volume of 72,183 shares changing hands.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 711.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 749.01.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

