Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $243.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

