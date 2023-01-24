BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,730 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.0% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.