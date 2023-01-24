Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Up 3.4 %

CAMT stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.