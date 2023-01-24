Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.