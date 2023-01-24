Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of CANF stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.60.
