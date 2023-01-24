Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.