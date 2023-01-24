Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.93

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.93 and traded as low as C$37.61. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$37.81, with a volume of 421,295 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CSFB downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.64.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$898.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.93%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

